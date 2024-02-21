EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Community Foundation is pleased to announce the Christina M. Digby Memorial Scholarship for Students with Learning Challenges. This $2,000 scholarship will be awarded annually to a graduating senior at Edwardsville High School who has faced challenges as a result of a learning disability, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or autism spectrum disorder and is continuing their education at college, university, communication college or trade/vocational school. This award is sponsored by Digby’s parents, DeAnna and David Kasich.

Digby earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master of Science from the Barnes Jewish College of Nursing and Allied Health at Washington University. “Christy worked tirelessly to overcome her own learning challenges to become a successful nurse practitioner,” said DeAnna Kasich. “We believe Christina would want others with learning challenges, who have demonstrated their ability to put in the extra effort and persevere, to be honored and given the opportunity to succeed in their goals."

“We are pleased to offer this award to benefit graduating seniors at Edwardsville High School,” said Pamela Farrar, ECF executive director. “A scholarship for students with learning challenges is a perfect complement to our scholarship program which awarded $110,400 in 2023.”

More information about the Christina M. Digby Memorial Scholarship for Students with Learning Challenges can be found here: https://www.edwardsvillecommunityfoundation.org/scholarships

The 2024 ECF Scholarship cycle is currently accepting applications until March 1. ECF’s Online Scholarship application is here: https://www.grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=edwardsvillecfs

About Edwardsville Community Foundation: Established in 1997, ECF was founded to create an organization where people could donate money that would directly impact the quality of life in the local communities. ECF operates as a charitable trust that receives, manages, and distributes tax-deductible charitable contributions for the benefit of the local communities. For more information call 855-464-3223 or visit www.edwardsvillecommunityfoundation.org

