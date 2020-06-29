Edwardsville Community Foundation Announces COVID-19 Relief Grant Recipients
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Community Foundation (ECF) announced today recipients COVID-19 Relief grants to Madison County non-profit organizations and Edwardsville School District 7.
ECF recently received two relief grants: a $100,000. Illinois Covid-19 Response Fund (ICRF) grant and a $10,000 grant from the Covid-19 Regional Response Fund at the St. Louis Community Foundation.
ECF remains steadfast and committed to serving the needs of the community through ECF’s Community COVID-19 Relief Fund, established to provide relief to our local communities. “Part of our work as a community foundation, is to find funding sources to meet urgent local needs; these two grants, along with gifts from individual donors, have allowed ECF to respond to the community at a crucial time of unprecedented need,” said ECF Executive Director, Pamela Farrar.
ECF is still accepting gifts in support of Covid-19 relief.
To make a gift, go to www.edwardsvillecommunityfoundation.org and click on ECF COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Grant Recipients Include:
Boy Scouts of America Community Care Center Inc.
Challenge Unlimited, Inc.
Edwardsville Neighbors
Edwardsville Children’s Museum
Equipping the Called Foster and Crisis Closet
Glen-Ed Pantry
Goshen Market Foundation
Hope Clinical Care
Illinois Baptist Children's Home & Family Services d/b/a Pathways Counseling
Illinois Center for Autism
Lincoln School Alumni Foundation
Collinsville Memorial Public Library Foundation
Main Street Community Center
Mt. Joy Missionary Baptist Church
Residential Options, Inc.
Riverbend Family Ministries
Safe Surroundings Refuge d/b/a Refuge Serving Area Kids-SAK
St. John UCC HHH Summer Camp
About Edwardsville Community Foundation: Edwardsville Community Foundation was founded in 1997 to create an organization where people could donate money that would directly impact the quality of life in the local communities. Since its inception in 1997, ECF has distributed more than $6.6million to charitable causes.
