EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Community Foundation (ECF) announced today recipients COVID-19 Relief grants to Madison County non-profit organizations and Edwardsville School District 7.

ECF recently received two relief grants: a $100,000. Illinois Covid-19 Response Fund (ICRF) grant and a $10,000 grant from the Covid-19 Regional Response Fund at the St. Louis Community Foundation.

ECF remains steadfast and committed to serving the needs of the community through ECF’s Community COVID-19 Relief Fund, established to provide relief to our local communities. “Part of our work as a community foundation, is to find funding sources to meet urgent local needs; these two grants, along with gifts from individual donors, have allowed ECF to respond to the community at a crucial time of unprecedented need,” said ECF Executive Director, Pamela Farrar.

ECF is still accepting gifts in support of Covid-19 relief.

To make a gift, go to www.edwardsvillecommunityfoundation.org and click on ECF COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Grant Recipients Include:

Boy Scouts of America Community Care Center Inc.

Challenge Unlimited, Inc.

Edwardsville Neighbors

Edwardsville Children’s Museum

Equipping the Called Foster and Crisis Closet

Glen-Ed Pantry

Goshen Market Foundation

Hope Clinical Care

Illinois Baptist Children's Home & Family Services d/b/a Pathways Counseling

Illinois Center for Autism

Lincoln School Alumni Foundation

Collinsville Memorial Public Library Foundation

Main Street Community Center

Mt. Joy Missionary Baptist Church

Residential Options, Inc.

Riverbend Family Ministries

Safe Surroundings Refuge d/b/a Refuge Serving Area Kids-SAK

St. John UCC HHH Summer Camp

About Edwardsville Community Foundation: Edwardsville Community Foundation was founded in 1997 to create an organization where people could donate money that would directly impact the quality of life in the local communities. Since its inception in 1997, ECF has distributed more than $6.6million to charitable causes.

