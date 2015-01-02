Edwardsville comes out strong in opening period to top Alton
Edwardsville came out strong in the first period of the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association contest against Alton with a 6-0 lead to eventually beat Alton 8-0.
Tyler Hinterser led Edwardsville with three goals and Tyler Schaeffer also contributed two goals.
Edwardsville coach Jason Walker was pleased with the start of his team.
“This is a veteran type of type that has been through a lot and right from the start at the rink they were prepared and knew what to do,” Walker said. “We played really well. I couldn’t have come up with a better script to start the game than getting six quick ones right off the bat.”
Abram Henson said Edwardsville is a solid and deep team.
“They came out real strong and we came out the opposite,” he said. “This is a game we always have to get up for. I think we just weren’t ready for it. We played them 5-0 the last time, but I guess we thought it would be easier and we came out soft and got beat. After the first period, we held them to 2-0 over us. The next time we will play them will be the playoffs. We will have to be mentally prepared for that.”
Alton falls to 9-3; Edwardsville remains undefeated at 13-0.
