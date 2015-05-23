MiKala Thompkins called her Edwardsville’s girls performances in the IHSA Class 3A state track and field meet “encouraging” for the future.

The 4 x 800 relay team and 4 x 200 relay group both turned in personal records for the season. Only one senior was on those eight slots.

The 4 x 800 relay team of junior Danielle Bohannon, freshman Lorie Cashdollar, sophomore Victoria Vegher and sophomore Bailey McGuire was 14th overall with a time of 9:27.71. Each of those runners returns next season.

Senior Autumn Harris ran her last race in an Edwardsville Tigers’ uniform, finishing he 100 hurdles in 15.26; fifth in her heat and tied for 16th best time overall. The 4 x 200 relay of freshman Tatianna Perry, junior Rikkail Berry, freshman Cashdollar and senior Olivia Watson recorded a time of 1:44.78 for 18th place.

“This year was about getting our new and young girls experience,” Thompkins said. “Next year will be exciting and explosive. It is definitely rewarding to watch them grow in the beginning, recognize their potential and start heading for really big things to happen."

Harris was one of the top stories of the season for the Tigers, with not being on the track and field team since eighth grade, yet qualifying for state.

“It is a blessing I was able to go to state,” Harris said immediately after her hurdle race. “I feel I achieved a lot and did OK today. I worked very hard and my coaches helped me a lot, working on my start.”

