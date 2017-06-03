Two area baseball teams head to the IHSA's baseball Round of 16 today with chances to reach the super-sectional round.

Edwardsville takes a 31-7 mark into today's Class 4A Illinois Wesleyan Sectional final against Normal West; the game is set for 11 a.m., with the winner meeting either Orland Park Sandburg or New Lenox Lincoln-Way West – who meet in the Homewood-Flossmoor Sectional final today – at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the University of Illinois Super-Sectional in Champaign, with a trip to next weekend's Class 4A state tournament in Joliet on the line in Champaign.

The Tigers reached today's final with a 6-2 win over O'Fallon in the sectional semifinal at Collinsville's Woodland Park/Arthur Fletcher Field Wednesday.

Civic Memorial meets up with Mississippi Valley Conference rival Mascoutah at 11 a.m. today in the Class 3A Salem Sectional final; the winner takes on the Chatham Glenwood Sectional winner – either the host Titans or Champaign Central – at 5 p.m. Monday in the Sauget Super-Sectional at GCS Ballpark.

The Eagles reached the sectional final with a 4-3, nine-inning win over Mount Vernon Wednesday, while the Indians eliminated the host Wildcats 2-1 in 10 innings in Wednesday's other semifinal; CM takes a 28-10 mark into today's sectional final.

Should the Eagles reach state, they would play at 10 a.m. June 9 against the Crestwood Standard Bank Stadium first super-sectional, the final is set for noon June 10 in Joliet's Silver Cross Stadium. If the Tigers reach the state tournament, their semifinal game would be at 5 p.m. June 9 against the Standard Bank Stadium second super-sectional, with the final set for 5 p.m. June 10.

