EDWARDSVILLE - Officer Jarrod Sprinkle and Ryan Grimes of the Edwardsville Police Department were a busy pair on a recent Sunday with the annual D.A.R.E. Car Show at Edwardsville School.

Other officers and city personnel joined them for the busy day, and after an absence last year with the COVID-19 Pandemic, the show came back as strong as ever with a wide display of cars, trucks, and motorcycles, and solid attendance throughout the day.

Officer Sprinkle said he and Officer Ryan Grimes are D.A.R.E. personnel for the Edwardsville Police Department for the schools. Sprinkle was ecstatic with this year's car show. D.A.R.E., or Drug Abuse Resistance Education, is an education program that seeks to prevent the use of controlled drugs, membership in gangs, and violent behavior. For many years, Edwardsville Police Department has had an extremely strong D.A.R.E. program and relationship with the public and private schools. The group has reached an enormous amount of children as they move through the ranks.

“Every dollar raised from the Car Show goes right toward the DARE program which teaches almost 2,000 kids a year in public and private school how to try and make better choices in their lives,” Officer Sprinkle said. “The best part of D.A.R.E. is the interaction we get with these students. The D.A.R.E. car show has been going on for 29 years. This year we have added a tractor display section to the show.

“We have a Model T tear down and build back up, the Gateway Coasters Vintage Bicycle club who came out, the Edwardsville High School Dance Club, and others volunteered to help. There were attendance prizes, a silent auction, and a 50/50 drawing. A kids' zone was set up in the gym with games and activities for the kids. Of course, there were numerous concessions stops, including Washington Kettle Corn, and the famous Patty's Pit Stop in the high school Commons area.”

