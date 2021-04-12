

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton, city officials, donors, and children of the community will benefit from The R.P. Lumber Center, breaking ground on Edwardsville’s new recreational development at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The future site of The R.P. Lumber Center is behind Edwardsville High School off Tiger Drive and Governors’ Parkway in Edwardsville. Parking for events is available behind the high school.

The R.P. Lumber Center is part of the City of Edwardsville’s “A Better Place to Play” campaign launched in 2015 to raise money for the development of three new parks – the completed Leon Corlew Park and splash pad, Plummer Family Sports Park, and now a recreational complex and ice rink.

The general public is invited to listen to remarks from city officials and donors while celebrating a bright future for the youth and residents in the community.

Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton has led the effort in his tenure with several others in the city to improve the park system.

Patton said this is "an incredible opportunity to have a true impact on the future creation in this wonderful community.”

Anyone interested in learning more about the “A Better Place to Play” campaign can find information online at https://www.cityofedwardsville.com/ or call (618) 692-7538. “A Better Place to Play” can also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/abetterplacetoplay

For more information or to make a donation, please contact Edwardsville Community Foundation at (855) 464-3223 or you can make a donation at BuildtheCenter.com.

Donations may also be mailed to Edwardsville Community Foundation to P.O. Box 102, Edwardsville, IL 62025.

