EDWARDSVILLE– In March, more than 100 volunteers from the Edwardsville community planted 100 trees to get the Edwardsville Children’s Museum Micro Forest off the ground. This educational and environmental initiative led by ECM and sponsored by Phillips 66 has transformed an empty brownfield site into a two-acre urban forest preserve that will help improve air quality, increase the region’s biodiversity and lower ozone levels.

On April 22, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., ECM, along with volunteers from Phillips 66 and Starbucks, will plant a second round of trees in celebration of Earth Day. Thanks to the support of funders, seedlings were purchased from the Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District and include varieties, such as Northern Red Oak, Northern Pecan and American Plum. The community is invited to join the planting effort that day at the Micro Forest, located on Route 143 next to Cedarhurst Senior Living. Volunteers of all ages are asked to bring along a shovel, and if they have them available, newspaper, spare bricks and wheelbarrows.

In addition to volunteering, the community can help grow the Micro Forest by sponsoring a tree for $50 now through Earth Day. Donors will be acknowledged on the Micro Forest website and receive a certificate for their contribution. Those who want to support the Forest’s infrastructure, add new trees throughout the year, and fight invasive species can join ECM as a Sustainability Partner for a $1,000 gift. Sustainability Partners will be recognized on signage at the Micro Forest, on the Museum’s website and in its annual report.

Article continues after sponsor message

To learn more about volunteering or to make a gift, contact ECM executive director Dr. Abby Schwent at education@edwardsvillechildrensmuseum.org or visit www.edwardsvillechildrensmuseum.org/micro_forest.

“The support we’ve received for our Micro Forest has been incredible,” said Dr. Schwent. “Every tree ECM plants is a commitment to our children’s future, and to have hundreds of community members join us in our journey, whether they’re planting a tree or sponsoring one, shows how dedicated the region is to protecting the environment for generations to come.”

As part of its mission to serve the needs and interests of children, ECM will also tie the Micro Forest into its new Phillips 66 STEM Forest Exhibit opening Summer 2021. This hands-on exhibit brings the outside indoors, giving kids the chance to create their own woodland creatures, explore ECM’s Canopy Tree House, and discover steps they can take to protect our natural ecosystem. More information about the exhibit will be available on the ECM website in the next few weeks.

About Edwardsville Children’s Museum: Edwardsville Children’s Museum is committed to stimulating curiosity and cultivating learning at the age of wonder. ECM believes that kids of all ages learn through discovery and hands-on play. All exhibits and programs are designed to build happy and curious learners from ages six months to 60 years. Families are invited to explore ECM’s exhibits, discover its seasonal programs, or become members for year-round learning fun. For more information, visit www.edwardsvillechildrensmuseum.org.

More like this:

Related Video: