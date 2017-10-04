EDWARDSVILLE - City council approved a special parks funding application for the Edwardsville Children's Museum at Tuesday night's council meeting in Edwardsville City Hall.

The $9,000 in funding will allow the museum to complete some outdoor beautification.

"We are working on fundraising currently for our discovery garden project," Lindley White, executive director of the museum, said. "It's basically utilizing the outdoor space we have at the museum. It would take a lot of time and money to expand the building and keep the historical integrity."

White said the discovery garden will be a great addition to the museum and hopes to see the project start as soon as possible.

"We're doing outdoor exhibits, everything will be nature based and it's going to be really awesome," White said. "We're actually meeting with our designer tomorrow to work on phasing our plan so we can start as soon as this year."

The council vote unanimously in favor of the funding.

"I think it's a fabulous project," Mayor Hal Patton said.

