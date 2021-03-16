EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Children's Museum plans to host an Easter egg hunt with socially distancing rules applied for the COVID-19 Pandemic and a fun for families and local businesses. The ECM event will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, the day before Easter.

Sarah Wells, of Edwardsville Children's Museum, said the ECM will supply each child with an empty egg carton to fill with eggs "found" at local businesses.

"Maps to the official Egg Stops will be supplied to all families participating," Wells said. "Special treats and promotions will be given at the stops, as well as at the museum.

Article continues after sponsor message

Once you collect all 12 eggs, come back to the museum for more fun and a picture with the man himself: The Easter Bunny."

To register:

https://edwardsvillechildrensmuseum.org/event/eggstravaganza/

Once registered, you can pick up your egg carton at the museum Monday, March 29, 4-6 p.m. or Thursday, April 1, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

More like this:

Related Video: