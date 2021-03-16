EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Children's Museum plans to host an Easter egg hunt with socially distancing rules applied for the COVID-19 Pandemic and a fun for families and local businesses. The ECM event will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, the day before Easter.

Sarah Wells, of Edwardsville Children's Museum, said the ECM will supply each child with an empty egg carton to fill with eggs "found" at local businesses.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"Maps to the official Egg Stops will be supplied to all families participating," Wells said. "Special treats and promotions will be given at the stops, as well as at the museum.

Article continues after sponsor message

Once you collect all 12 eggs, come back to the museum for more fun and a picture with the man himself: The Easter Bunny."

To register:

https://edwardsvillechildrensmuseum.org/event/eggstravaganza/

Once registered, you can pick up your egg carton at the museum Monday, March 29, 4-6 p.m. or Thursday, April 1, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

More like this:

Oct 5, 2023 - Living History Days Festival Promises Free Family Fun in Edwardsville

Oct 31, 2023 - Tow Boat Tours to Join Local 20th Anniversary Commemoration Event

Oct 27, 2023 - 20th Anniversary Commemoration Event Planned For The National Great Rivers Museum

Oct 26, 2023 - Madison County Is Seeking Public's Help In Preserving History Related To COVID Pandemic

Oct 17, 2023 - Event Set At National Great Rivers Museum With Goal To Engage Youth For Tomorrow’s Future Maritime Leaders

Related Video:

Easter Bunny and Sam the Eagle from Liberty Bank

The Village of Godfrey Easter Egg Hunt

 