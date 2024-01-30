EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School hockey team honored its 10 seniors before the start of the Edwardsville-Collinsville hockey match on Monday night, Jan. 29, 2024. The Tigers won 10-1 over Collinsville.

Article continues after sponsor message

The 10 seniors on the team - Kai Vetter, Hayden Cook, David Hensley, Joey Viox, Will Lukowski, Max Perham, Alex Fox, Fred Bramstedt, and Carter Crow - and their families were all honored and saluted for their contributions to the hockey program in the traditional pregame ceremonies, and it was a very successful season indeed.

After playing in the St. Louis-based Mid-States Club Hockey Association, with the exception of the COVID-19 season of 2020-21, Edwardsville returned to the MVCHA for the 2023-24 season while playing a series of exhibition games against MSCHA teams, with the proceeds donated to Hockey Fights Cancer, a program sponsored by the National Hockey League, for cancer research.

More like this: