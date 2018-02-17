SPRINGFIELD - Edwardsville's boys swimming team won an IHSA sectional championship Saturday at Springfield.

The Tigers qualified one swimmer, Porter LeVasseur in the 100 backstroke, to next weekend's state meet in Evanston, but scored 206 points to edge out Chatham Glenwood for the ream title; the Titans were second at 195 points, with O'Fallon third at 166 points.

Alton's swimmers, competing as individuals, had Caden Akal advance to the state meet in the 50 and 100 freestyle and Caden joining his brother Cole on the qualifying 4x50 freestyle and 4x50 medley relay teams. Noah Clancy also reached state in the 100 backstroke, one of five swimmers to qualify in the event, and Matt Daniel advanced in the 100 butterfly.

