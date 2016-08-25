EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville girls’ golf team took a quadrangular meet at Oak Brook Golf Course in Edwardsville from Highland, Triad and Alton, firing a team 173 to outdistance the Bulldogs, who shot 204. Triad was third at 206 and Alton fourth at 207 on the par-36, 2,541-yard East course.

“We played pretty good today,” said Tiger girls coach Abby Comerford. “We've had better scores in other places, but we did our best out there and we can just improve from there. The girls played their second match (of the season Wednesday), so we're just getting into the beginning of our season and we're getting the jitters out.

“We're a young team; we're still getting our kinks worked out.”

“Overall, I think we did pretty good,” said Redbird coach Carey Cappell. “They kept at it and played pretty well. Our morale is up and our confidence is up and we played a lot better than last night (a dual-meet loss to cross-town rival Marquette Catholic). We got the nerves out and we've got the (Marquette) Blastoff at Spencer T. Olin Saturday, so we're looking forward to that.”

The Knights' Briana Benardin took medalist honors for the day with a 2-over 38. Freshman Jessica Benson led the Tigers with a 6-over 42, her second straight 42, with Paige Hamel shooting a 7-over 43 and Addy Zeller and Sydney Sahuri rounded out the scoring with 8-over 44s on the day.

The Redbirds were led by Morgan Bemis' 6-over 42, with Jenna Fleming carding a 13-over 49, Paige Wittman a 14-over 50 and Mariah Bolling a 66.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tiger girls visit Belleville East in a dual meet Thursday and take part in Marquette's Blastoff Tournament Saturday afternoon at Spencer T. Olin.

More like this: