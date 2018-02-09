MSCHA ST. LOUIS BLUES CHALLENGE CUP PLAYOFFS

EDWARDSVILLE 4, MICDS 0: Mitchell Oberlag had two goals and an assist while Stanley Lucas had three assists as Edwardsville's Mid-States Club Hockey Association team defeated MICDS 4-0 Thursday night at the Affton (Mo.) Athletic Association rink Thursday night to reach the quarterfinals of the MSCHA's St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Playoffs.

The Tigers will meet top-seeded St. Louis University High in a two-game set beginning at 8 p.m. tonight in Affton, with the second game at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Queeny Park in west St. Louis County. The winner of the series will meet the winner of a series between Chaminade and Oakville in the semifinals, set for Feb. 24 and March 2 at the St. Peters (Mo.) Rec-Plex in St. Charles County.

Oberlag scored twice in two-and-a-half minutes in the first period to get the Tigers out to a 2-0 lead, assists coming from Lucas and Tyler Berry on the first goal and Lucas on the second goal; Oberlag's first goal was a power-play goal. Mark Tucker (from William Schuster and Oberlag) had the third goal for EHS while the final Tiger goal was scored by Trevor Dailey from Lucas.

The Blues Cup final is set for 8 p.m. March 13 at Scottrade Center in St. Louis.

