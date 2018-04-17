EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s boys' volleyball team picked up steam this past week, clipping both Alton and East St. Louis in Southwestern Conference matches.

The Tigers defeated the Redbirds 25-10, 25-8 and East St. Louis 25-16 and 25-10. Edwardsville now stands 11-6 overall.

This week, Edwardsville travels to Belleville West at 4:30 Tuesday for a SWC matchup. Saturday, the Tigers play in the Fox High School Varsity Tournament with play beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Next week, Edwardsville plays at O’Fallon at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 24, and at Lucco-Jackson Gym at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 26, against Belleville East. Saturday, April 28, the Tigers play in the Lafayette High School Invitational, which begins at 8:30 a.m.

In the Alton match, Cal Werths had six kills and four kills against East St. Louis. Lucas Verdun had 17 assists in the East St. Louis game and 19 assists in the Alton contest.

“We are working on cleaning up our play and adding some new things to the offense,” Edwardsville head boys volleyball coach Andrew Bersett said. “The match against Belleville West will be a good one.”

