EDWARDSVILLE 61, MADISON 28: Edwardsville bounced back nicely from a heartbreaking loss Saturday afternoon by playing strong defense in building up a big lead, going on to a non-conference win at Madison.

The Tigers led all the way through, with the quarter scores being 15-4, 27-10 and 43-21 before outscoring the Trojans 18-7 in the final period.

Brennan Weller led the Tigers with 25 points, while Preston Weaver had 13 points and Gabe James chipped in nine points. Madison was led by Darren Denlow's 15 points.

The Tigers improved to 8-2, while the Trojans are now 0-9.

