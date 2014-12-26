Edwardsville’s boys basketball team heads for a new experience this weekend, participating in the State Farm Classic Tourney at Normal on Friday and Saturday.The Tigers open at 6 tonight at Normal against host Normal.

“We have never played there before,” Edwardsville coach Mike Waldo said. “I think it is good to try new things.”

The Tigers are off to a solid start, even after losing five senior starters last year. Waldo said he thinks he has some smart, competitive guys that are doing a very good job playing defense which opens opportunities up to score.

“We are getting better every day,” Waldo said.

Play for the Tigers will continue Saturday in the overnight trip to Normal.

