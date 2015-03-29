Edwardsville’s boys’ track team started its season just the way head coach Chad Lakatos hoped on Saturday, with a first-place finish at the Southwestern Illinois Relays Meet at the Winston Brown Track and Field Complex.

Edwardsville won with 131 points, followed by O’Fallon with 115; Collinsville with 86; Rockwood Summit with 64.5, Belleville West with 56.5 and Belleville East with 56 points.

The Tigers’ Isiah Michl and Wes Schoenthal could have been the top performers of the day. Michl clocked a first-place time of 37.13 in the 300-meter hurdles and breaking the school record in his first meet; Schoenthal posting a personal best in an 800-meter split.

“It was a great performance by Isiah considering we hadn’t been outside much and he hasn’t even run through a 300-meter workout,” Lakatos said. “Schoenthal anchored the 4 x 800 relay that won and set the meet record. He had a personal record split of 1:55 in the 800. He went out in 54 seconds and then ran a 61-second split. That was very impressive. He ran a 1,200 leg of 3:09, which is a pretty solid day for him.”

Lakatos said he is excited to see how Schoenthal progresses in the season.

“He went 1:57 in the 800 twice in the indoor season,” the coach said.

AJ. Epenesa, the three-sport Edwardsville High School sports star, tossed the discus 155-8 for first place.

“A.J. hasn’t had much time to throw the discus,” Lakatos said. “To step in this early a week out of basketball and throw 155, I have high expectations for him. Coach Matt Martin does a great job in this area and will be working with A.J.”

The Tigers’ Desmond Chappel won the shot put with a throw of 51-8; Neil Gutterman was second in the shot with a toss of 48-0 and third in the discus with 144-11.

The 440 shuttle relay, the 3,200 relay and the distance medley relay team also captured first places for Edwardsville. The Tigers' shuttle relay had a time of 1:04.96; the 3,200-relay team set a meet record with a time of 8:12.17. Joe Shannon, Zain Pyarali, Hunter Hessler and Schoenthal also participated in the 3,200 relay. The distance medley team won with a time of 10:57.82.

DeVonte Tincher was second in the triple jump for Edwardsville; Christian Fawbush was fourth in the pole vault; Darryl Harlan was third in the 100 meters; Travis Anderson was second in the 300 hurdles. The Tigers’ 800 relay was third.

