EDWARDSVILLE 5, BELLEVILLE EAST 2: Edwardsville got goals in the first half from Brendan James, Brennan Weller and Auggie Gianaris, then had a second half Adam Boykin strike and another goal to pick up the full three points at Belleville East and remain alive for a share of the Southwestern Conference championship.

Combined with Collinsville's 3-1 win at home over O'Fallon, the Tigers can clinch their share of the title with a win at home Wednesday night in the team's annual Senior Night match.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville is now 8-2-0 overall, and play against Waterloo Gibault Catholic on Monday, then host West and Belleville Althoff Catholic int their final two regular season matches. The Lancers are now 6-6-1.