ELSAH – Principia College was the host of the 2024 Tiger Invite, one in which Edwardsville performed well.

Starting off with the distance events, the Tigers went one-two in both the mile and the two-mile.

In the 1600m race, sophomore Colin Thomas won with a time of 4:31.72, followed closely by freshman Colin Luitjohna in second at 4:33.53.

Senior Ben Perfulfi ran a 9:47.55 to win the 3200m race, posting a top 50 time in the state. Sophomore teammate Gavin Rodgers was second at 9:49.55.

The only other first-place performance on the track was senior Austin Yamnitz. He ran a 2:06.27 in the 800m, narrowly beating out Alton junior Noah Gallivan (2:06.76).

Roxana junior Wyatt Doyle (2:07.48) and Alton junior Alex Macias (2:07.51) finished third and fourth.

In the jump events, senior Malik Allen took sixth in the long jump with a mark of 6.23m. Junior Gino Montgomery (12.98m) and senior Josh Anoke (12.41m) finished fourth and sixth respectively in the triple jump.

Meanwhile, sophomore Devyon Hill-Lomax won the high jump, clearing 2.03m. That mark tied the meet record and sits as the third-best jump in the state.

Finally, in the shot put event, Iose Epenesa had a podium finish taking third with a best throw of 15.75m.

