COLLINSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School boys track team had a big day on Tuesday in winning the large school Madison County meet at Kahok Stadium in Collinsville.

The Tigers finished first with 179 points, with the host Kahoks coming in second at 141 points, Alton was third with 92 points, Triad came in fourth with 69 points, Granite City was fifth with 48 points and Highland was sixth with 29 points.

Things started off well for the Redbirds in the 100 meters, with Marty Boey winning the race with a time of 11.33 seconds, with Collinsville's Jerry Richardson second at 11.45 seconds, third place went to Jaheim McDonald of Granite City at 11.74 seconds, Edwardsville's Adam Boykin was fourth at 11.93 seconds, Alton's Kegan Bratton came in fifth at 11.98 seconds and Triad's Ethan Maxwell was sixth at 12.18 seconds. In the 200 meters, C.J Edison of the Knights was the winner, coming in at 22.66 seconds, with Richardson second at 22.99 seconds, third place went to the Warriors' Brandon Rogers at 24.01 seconds, in fourth place was the Kahoks' Tyrez Rogers at 24.39 seconds, Triad's Hunter Jones was fifth at 24.57 seconds and sixth place went to the Tigers' Cameron Abram at 24.78 seconds.

Edwardsville's Drew Stover won the 400 meters with a time of 52.24 seconds, with teammate Oliver Ferdinand second at 54.05 seconds, Highland's Josh Loeh third at 54.88 seconds, Granite's Shawn Rodgers fourth at 54.90 seconds, fifth place went to the Bulldogs' Mason Steinbeck at 55.57 seconds and Collinsville's Eric Stuber was sixth with a time of 57.44 seconds. The winner of the 800 meters was Alton's Trae Corby, who had a time of 2:00.91, Edwardsville's Ryan Luitjohan was second at 2:01.39, Theo Paxton of Collinsville was third at 2:05.36, Johnathan Krafka of Alton was fourth at 2:08.25, fifth place went to Triad's Ethan Dudley at 2:08.56 and Edwardsville's Sam Wittek was sixth at 2:08.95.

The 1,600 meter race was won by the Tigers' Geo Patrylak, who came in at 4:32.48, with Luitjohan second at 4:32.67, Highland's Easton Rosen was third at 4:34.05, Drake Bleier of Triad was fourth with a time of 4:43.99, teammate Drew Pace was fifth at 4:53,91 and Alton's Christian Kotzamanis was sixth at 4:55.53. The 3,200 meter race was also won by Patrylak, who came in at 10:09.22, with the Kahoks' Trey Peterson second at 10:21.66, the Tigers' Jacob Grandone was third at 10:23.84, fourth place went to Collinsville's Axel Muniz at 10:58.96, in fifth place was Cameron Pace of Highland, who came in at 11:04.97 and teammate Ethan Smith was sixth at 11:16.15.

In the hurdles' races, the 110 meters was taken by Boey, who had a time of 16.21 seconds, with Collinsville's Jackson Lee second at 16.98 seconds, the Redbirds' Devon Miller was third at 16.99 seconds, the Tigers' Chase West was fourth at 17.63 seconds, his teammate Chris Green-Williams was fifth at 17.79 seconds ant Granite's Kory Duich was sixth at 18.30 seconds. In the 300 meters, Boey won his third race of the day, coming in at 42.52 seconds, with West coming in second at 44.30 seconds, in third place was Lee at 44.93 seconds, Simon McClain of the Redbirds was fourth at 45.67 seconds, Green-Williams was fifth at 45.67 seconds and Highland's Cole Reed was sixth at 46.87 seconds.

In the relay races, Alton won the 4x100 meters with a time of 43.87 seconds, with Edwardsville second at 44.35 seconds, Collinsville was third at 45.19 seconds, Triad came in fourth at 45.74 seconds, Granite City was fifth at 45.75 seconds and Highland was sixth at 49.89 seconds. In the 4x200 meter race, the Tigers came out on top with a time of 1:32.63, with the Redbirds second at 1:34.88, third place went to the Warriors at 1:35.99, the Knights came in fourth at 1:38.15, the Kahoks were fifth at 1:40.12, and the Bulldogs were sixth at 1:49,51. The 4x400 meters went to Edwardsville, who had a time of 3:35.63, with Triad second at 3:36.19, Alton was third at 3:37.68, Granite came in fourth at 3:41.24, Collinsville was fifth at 3:44.70 and Highland finished sixth at 3:48.10. The winner of the 4x800 meters were the Tigers, with a time of 8:21.87, while the Redbirds were second at 8:32.29, the Bulldogs were third at 8:43.86, the Kahoks came in fourth at 8:53.75, the Warriors were fifth at 9:04,99 and the Knights were sixth at 9:58.31.

In the field events, Khalil Thorps-Watt of Collinsville won the high jump, tying for first with Rogers at 1.88 meters, but owned the tiebreak of fewer misses, while Duich was third at 1.83 meters, Granite's Kell Campbell was fourth, going over at 1.78 meters, and Edwardsville's Jordan Brooks and Deshawn Larson tied for fifth at 1.72 meters. Triad's Caleb Rutz won the pole vault, going over at 4.37 meters, with Collinsville's Jacob Dyer second at 3.96 meters, Lee and Triad's Jackson Buck tied for third at 3.81 meters, wth Lee being awarded third on the fewer misses tiebreak and Edwardsville's Ethan Stukenberg and Highland's Andrew Capelle tied for fifth, both going over at 3.20 meters, with Stukenberg taking fifth on the fewer misses tiebreak.

The Tigers' Aarion Jackson won the long jump with a distance of 6.83 meters, with Rogers second at 6.42 meters, Brooks was third at 6.39 meters, Collinsville's Thomas Hills was fourth at 6.21 meters, Kayne Butler of Alton was fifth at 6.20 meters and Granite City's Mario Brown was sixth at 5.93 meters. in the triple jump, Brooks was the winner with a leap of 13.23 meters, with teammate Malik Allen second at 12.60 meters, Thorps-Watt was third at 11.97 meters, the Warriors' Ian Poston was fourth at 11.78 meters, Duich was fifth at 10.97 meters and Mason Steinbeck of Highland was sixth at 10.53 meters.

In the shot put, Triad's Cole Van Tieghen was the winner with a throw of 14.13 meters, with Collinsville's Jonathan Sewell second at 13.00 meters, teammate Chris Garcia-Cloud was third at 12.99 meters, the Tigers' Nasim Cairo was fourth at 12.68 meters, his teammate Ryan Garrison was fifth at 12.16 meters and Triad's Owen Corder was sixth at 11.89 meters. Finally, in the discus throw, the winner was Garcia-Cloud, who had a toss of 42.45 meters, Nathan Chapman of the Tigers was second at 40.84 meters, Garrison came in third at 38.74 meters, Triad's Nick Joliff was fourth at 37.66 meters, Van Tieghen came in fifth at 37.17 meters and Alton's Gage DePew was sixth at 36.73 meters.

