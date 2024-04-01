EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High Black team finished second in the Champions I flight, while the Orange team came in third in the Challengers II division, Jersey finished second in the Futures division, and Triad was third in the Challengers I flight on the second and final day of the Edwardsville Spring Invitational boys tennis tournament, held Saturday at the Edwardsville Tennis Center and other venues in the area.

In the championship semifinals of the Champions I flight, Arlington Heights Hersey won over Aurora Metea Valley 6-3, while the Tigers' black team defeated John Burroughs of St. Louis 7-2. In the consolation semifinals, Lindbergh won over Belleville East 7-2, while Normal Community defeated Downers Grove South, with the score unavailable. In the seventh place meet, East won over Downers South 7-2, Lindbergh downed Normal for fifth place 8-1, third place went to Metea Valley over Burroughs 5-4, and in the final, the Tigers fell to Hersey 5-4.

In the Champions II division, in the championship semifinals, Dunlap won over Highland 8-1, while Quincy got past O'Fallon 5-4. In the consolation semis, Chicago Walter Payton won over Alton 5-4, and Springfield High won over Algonquin Jacobs 6-3. In the seventh place meet, Jacobs won over Alton 5-4, while in the fifth place match, it was Springfield defeating Payton 9-0. The third place meet went to O'Fallon 5-4 over Highland, and Dunlap took Quincy in the final 7-2.

Article continues after sponsor message

Over in the Challengers I bracket, in the semifinals, Normal University got past Triad 5-4, and Francis Howell North won over Metamora, also 5-4. The consolation semifinals meets saw Centralia win over Herrin 5-4, and Chatham Glenwood win over Mascoutah 5-4. In the seventh place match, Mascoutah won over Herrin 7-2, while in the fifth place contest, Glenwood got past Centralia 5-4. Triad won the third place meet over Metamora 3-2, and the result of the final between Francis Howell North and Normal University was not available.

In the Challengers II division, the semifinals saw Cary-Grove win over Belleville West 7-2, while Waterloo won over Edwardsville Orange 5-4. In the consolation semifinals, Marion won over Peoria Richwoods 5-4, and Principia defeated Robinson 6-3. The results of the seventh place match between Richwoods and Robinson or the fifth place match between Marion and Principia were not available, but in the third place match, the Tigers' Orange team won over Belleville West 7-2, and in the final, Waterloo claimed the division title with a 7-2 win over Cary-Grove.

In the Futures division semifinals, Flora won over the Triad JV 9-0, while Jersey won over Belleville East II 7-2. In the consolation side of the bracket, the semifinals saw Carbondale win over Granite City 9-0, and Francis Howell Central win over O'Fallon II 7-2. The seventh place match saw Granite winning over O'Fallon II 7-2, Carbondale won the fifth place meet over Francis Howell Central 7-2, Belleville East II took third place with a win over the Triad JV 5-4, and in the bracket final, Flora defeated Jersey 7-2.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: