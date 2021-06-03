Edwardsville, Bethalto, Glen Carbon, Students Are On Iowa State University 2021 Dean's List
AMES, Iowa – More than 10,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2021 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework.
Bethalto, IL
Lin Michael Pizzo, 4, Interior Design
Edwardsville, IL
Kurt Jacob Brase, 3, Agricultural Engineering
Matt David Busse, 4, Mechanical Engineering
Jacob Daniel Davis, 3, Chemical Engineering
John Henry Hilker, 2, Aerospace Engineering
Henry Russell Lingafelter, 2, Pre-Architecture
Benjamin Carl Schlueter, 4, Agricultural Engineering
Adam Donald Walters, 3, Software Engineering
Glen Carbon, IL
Jack Francis Raffaelle, 4, Chemical Engineering
