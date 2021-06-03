AMES, Iowa – More than 10,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2021 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework.

Students listed below are from your area.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR, CURRICULUM

Bethalto, IL

Lin Michael Pizzo, 4, Interior Design


Edwardsville, IL

Kurt Jacob Brase, 3, Agricultural Engineering

Matt David Busse, 4, Mechanical Engineering

Jacob Daniel Davis, 3, Chemical Engineering

John Henry Hilker, 2, Aerospace Engineering

Henry Russell Lingafelter, 2, Pre-Architecture

Benjamin Carl Schlueter, 4, Agricultural Engineering

Adam Donald Walters, 3, Software Engineering


Glen Carbon, IL

Jack Francis Raffaelle, 4, Chemical Engineering

