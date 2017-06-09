EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville's baseball team is heading north to Joliet this weekend in search of something that's eluded them since 1998: A state championship.

The Tigers are making their first appearance in the IHSA Class 4A baseball finals at Joliet's Silver Creek Field this weekend, their first appearance in the state tournament since 2007, the final year before expansion to four classes; EHS was eliminated in the quarterfinals that year by Naperville Neuqua Valley 7-3, who went on to defeat Winnetka New Trier for the Class AA championship. They will take on Burbank St. Laurence of the Chicago Catholic League at 5 p.m. today in a semifinal contest; the other semifinal between New Trier and Crystal Lake South will precede Edwardsville's game at 3 p.m..

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The final is set for 5 p.m. Saturday, with the third-place playoff game set for 3 p.m. Saturday.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers got to Joliet by defeating Orland Park Sandburg – who had defeated them in the 2002 Class AA final – 11-3 in Monday's Champaign Super-Sectional at Illinois Field on the University of Illinois campus, thanks to an eight-run fifth-inning explosion that saw 13 Tigers come to bat in the inning. St. Laurence got to the semifinal by defeating Neuqua Valley 5-1 in the Standard Bank Stadium 2 Super-Sectional in Crestwood Monday evening.

Edwardsville's last state championship came in 1998 when the Tigers completed an undefeated 40-0 season by defeating Tinley Park Andrew 10-2 in the Class AA final.

The Tigers enter the game with a 33-7 record; they defeated Alton and Belleville West in their own regional and O'Fallon and Normal West in the Bloomington Sectional at Illinois Wesleyan before eliminating Sandburg in Monday's super-sectional. The Vikings go into today's game at 35-5, having defeated Chicago Curie and Riverside-Brookfield in the Oak Lawn regional and Burbank Reavis and traditional rival Chicago Brother Rice in their own sectional before eliminating Neuqua Valley in the super-sectional; this will be the Vikings' first state appearance since finishing third in the 1993 Class AA tournament.

More like this:

Aug 20, 2023 - Tigers' Setter Sara Gouy Key Returnee For Girls Volleyball Team, Is A Johnston's Law Firm Female Athlete Of Month

Sep 25, 2023 - Jackson Wins Twice, Edwardsville Girls Swimmers Take Six Events, Goes On To Win Jane Caliendo Invitational In Suburban Chicago

May 24, 2023 - Tuesday Sports Roundup: Calhoun Girls Capture Sectional Softball Win, Jersey Blanks East Side, Triad Girls Win In Soccer Sectional

May 28, 2023 - Saturday Sports Roundup: Carrollton Girls Softball Edges Calhoun For Regional Title, Plus Other Soccer, Baseball, Volleyball Action

Feb 6, 2023 - 2004 Girls Golf, 2000 Boys Soccer, 1990 Baseball Teams, All State Champions, Inducted Into EHS Athletic Hall of Fame, All Left Legacy

 