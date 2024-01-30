Edwardsville Art Fair Takes Applications For 10th Annual Fair In September 2024 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Arts Center announced today that applications for the 10th Annual Edwardsville Art Fair in September 2024 are open. The event this year will run from Sept. 27 to 29, 2024. Applications close on April 30, 2024. Article continues after sponsor message "Edwardsville Art Fair is a juried show that will take place in beautiful City Park in Edwardsville," the Arts Center said in its information release. "We have had nine years of exceptional Art Fairs and look forward to hosting another great year. We hope you'll apply to join us this year." Artist Amenities: $10,000 in Awards

Mayor’s Purchase Award

Complimentary meals are available for artists throughout the weekend. Artist's partners/helpers can purchase meals for the weekend for an additional fee.

Single booth spaces are available. Double and corner spaces by request for an additional fee.

Volunteers are available to assist with set-up and loading.

Booth sitters and indoor bathrooms are available.

Individual electricity is provided to each booth.

Free T-shirt for every artist. Additional shirts are available for purchase.

24-hour security

