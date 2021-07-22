This is part of a series of articles about artists who will present at the Edwardsville Arts Fair on Sept. 24-26 at Edwardsville City Park.

EDWARDSVILLE - Today's featured artist is Rocky Pardo of Alton.

Pardo's artist statement is as follows: "I create mixed metal fine art jewelry with an emphasis on silver, gold, and the creation of my own precious metal alloys. I use a variety of techniques including hand fabrication, forming, alloying, reticulation, soldering, and stone setting to manipulate metal into tiny shiny works of wearable art."

Note: Every featured art piece shown will be displayed at the Edwardsville Arts Fair in September. Thanks to Edwardsville Arts Center Gallery Manager/Coordinator Carolyn Tidball for the profile information. This is the 20th anniversary of the Edwardsville Arts Center.

The Arts Center is located at 6165 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville. Hours are as follows: Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday to Friday. Saturday. The phone is (618) 655-0337.

