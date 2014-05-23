EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., May 22, 2014 . . . Edwardsville Route 66 Festival organizers are excited to announce that the Edwardsville Arts Center (EAC) will be joining the festival's activity slate by offering classes on Sat., June 14th for children ages 3 through adults.



Two classes are from 10 a.m. ­- 12 p.m. The Clay Car Creation station allows children ages 5 - 14 to build and decorate their own small clay car that they can take home. EAC will take care of supplies and the class is free. At the second station, children ages 3 ­- 14 will complete the creation of a cardboard, wearable car that they will "drive" at the first-ever Route 66 Cardboard Car Parade. This two-part class starts at the EAC on June 7, from 10 a.m. to noon, with the construction of the car and then during the festival kids will put the final touches on their project by decorating their cardboard creations. Participants must provide their own cardboard box and register by calling the EAC at (618) 655-0337. There is no fee for the class, and all supplies are provided by the EAC and South Side All-Star Collision Center.



From 3 p.m. -­ 5 p.m., Lewis and Clark Instructor and EAC Board Member Melissa McDonough-Borden will teach adults how to paint their favorite "hot wheels" car on canvas! Regardless of skill level, participants will relax with a beverage and leave with an 11x14 piece of original artwork. A $20 class fee takes care of supplies and one beverage. Pre-registration for the Brushes and Beverages for Adults class is recommended and can be made by calling the Edwardsville Art Center at 655-0337 or by visiting their website at www.edwardsvilleartscenter.com.



"The Route 66 Festival offers something for everyone. Whether you have creative talent or not, the Edwardsville Art Center classes are a great way to spend quality time together as a family or with friends. We encourage you to participate in these events and the many others this year's Route 66 Festival offers," said Katie Grable of City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation.



In addition to the new art program and the always popular classic car cruise and show, the festival will include great food, beer and wine, art vendors, children's activities, Metro Milers 10k Run, Trailnet Route 66 Bicycle Ride, talent show and live music. Live music on Friday night will include Blu Skies at 6:30 p.m. and Aaron Kamm & The One Drops from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. On Saturday the popular Route 66 Talent Show will showcase local talent from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Additional live music performances will take place throughout the afternoon including Happenstance, The Mellow D's and Mojo Roots.

The headlining act for the evening is the Jeremiah Johnson Band of St. Louis, an original Rock-n-Blues Band. The Jeremiah Johnson Band is a live music and festival performance favorite throughout the St. Louis region. They are the proud winners of the 2011 St. Louis Blues Society IBC Challenge and were nominated in the 2012 and 2013 RFT Music Awards Readers' Poll. They will take the stage at 9 p.m. and close down the festival at 11:30 p.m.

Current sponsors include Mother Road sponsor Cork Tree Creative; The Muscle Car Sponsor, Scott Credit Union & Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery; Hot Rod Sponsors, TheBANK of Edwardsville, 1st Mid America Credit Union, True Home Value and Welk Resorts; and, Roadster Sponsors, Madison Mutual Insurance Company, Cassens Transport Company, Anderson Hospital, Gori Julian &

Associates, Inc., P.C., Cahokia Mounds Museum Society, Mojo's Music, Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon, First Clover Leaf Bank, JF Electric, Crawford, Murphy & Tilly, Inc. and the Edwardsville Intelligencer; and, Fastback Sponsor, Abstracts & Titles, Inc.



For more information about the festival and for a full listing of events, please visit www.EdwardvilleRoute66.com or like their page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/EdwardsvilleRouteSixtySix.



