EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Arts Center held their inaugural ART ALIVE event, sponsored by Mathis, Marifian and Richter, Saturday night at The Wildey Theatre.

Stephanie Lyons, with the Edwardsville Arts Center, said with ten local artists participating, it gives the attendees a chance to see the artists create on a more personal level.

“This gives the people who come to the opportunity appreciate the process,” Lyons said. “You get to see that process as opposed to an art fair where you go and see the finished product, this way you get to see the process itself, talk to the artists, ask them questions, get to know them and feel a little more connected to the pieces that they’re creating.”

At the end of the evening, those in attendance were given the opportunity to bid on the finished pieces that were created in front of them.

“We’ve have a great art fair in September, but we wanted another event to get more people involved,” Lyons said. “It’s just one more event where we can get the community to come out and be a part of what the Edwardsville Arts Center does.”

The night featured artists producing one of a kind paintings, ceramics, macrame, mixed media, mosaics and even a caricature artists. Artists present Saturday night included Bradley Brewer, Chris Day, Carrie Gillen, Steve Hartman, Erin Gray, Rita Hunt, Brent Langley, Deanna Nash, Kelsey Seidel, Marty Spears and Amanda Thoron.

Local artist Amanda Thoron donated a piece for a raffle to help raise funds for the Edwardsville Art Center’s Saturday morning art classes for kids.

“It just gives everyone a chance to get involved with the artists,” Lyons added. “Just talking to the artists and watching the process itself.”

For more information on the Edwardsville Arts Center visit www.edwardsvilleartscenter.com.

