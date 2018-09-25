Get The Latest News!

EDWARDSVILLE - This weekend was the Edwardsville Art Fair with artwork from over 100 artists from across the country, from Oregon to New York, Florida and from right here in the Riverbend community.

“This year we have about 100 artists here today,” Edwardsville Arts Center Executive Director Melissa McDonough-Borden said. “Our goal is to bring and artists and community together for a cultural event for our community. One of Edwardsville Arts Center main focuses is to inspire adults and expose children to art.”

