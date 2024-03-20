EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department today announced the St. Patrick’s Day DUI enforcement results.

The Edwardsville Police announced it made three DUI arrests, one suspended driver arrest, one illegal transportation of cannabis arrest, issued 10 speeding citations, and issued five other citations during the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement period.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We strongly enforce traffic laws for one reason – to save lives,” said Lt. Brandn Whittaker.

The Edwardsville Police joined forces with state and local law enforcement and highway safety partners in the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign.

The St. Patrick's weekend safety effort was funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

More like this:

Mar 6, 2024 - Edwardsville Police Department Issues St. Pat's Weekend Reminder To Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over

3 days ago - This St. Patrick’s Day, Don’t Press Your Luck, Designate A Sober Driver and Buckle Up

5 days ago - Shamrock and Shuffle Responsibly this St. Patrick’s Day

4 days ago - Illinois State Police Announces Results Of ‘Operation Nighthawk’ In Metro East Area

Feb 15, 2024 - Edwardsville Police Announces Super Bowl Weekend Enforcement Results

 