EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department today announced the St. Patrick’s Day DUI enforcement results.

The Edwardsville Police announced it made three DUI arrests, one suspended driver arrest, one illegal transportation of cannabis arrest, issued 10 speeding citations, and issued five other citations during the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement period.

“We strongly enforce traffic laws for one reason – to save lives,” said Lt. Brandn Whittaker.

The Edwardsville Police joined forces with state and local law enforcement and highway safety partners in the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign.

The St. Patrick's weekend safety effort was funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

