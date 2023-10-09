EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville recently announced details regarding funeral services for Edwardsville Alderman Jack Burns, who died on Friday, October 6, 2023.

“We are devastated at the loss of our dear friend and devoted colleague, Alderman Jack Burns,” the city wrote in the announcement. “Our hearts, our comfort and our deepest condolences are with his family and friends. The City has lost a wise and compassionate statesman.”

A visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home, located at 304 N. Main St. in Edwardsville. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Troy Methodist Church, located at 407 Edwardsville Road in Troy, with Discipleship Pastor Bonnie Abel officiating.

Article continues after sponsor message

Memorial donations may be made to Hope Animal Rescues, P.O. Box 397 Godfrey, IL 62035 or Metro East Humane Society at 8495 State Route 143, Edwardsville, IL 62025. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.

Burns died at age 76 after serving six years as Ward 2 Alderman on the City Council, being first elected in 2017 and winning reelection in 2021. He also previously served as chairman of both the Finance Committee and Public Services Committee, and was also a member of the Administrative and Public Services Committee.

According to his obituary, Burns graduated from SIUE in 1971 with a business degree in finance and marketing. He spent most of his career working at various banks and other companies within the finance industry before joining the City Council upon his retirement.

Burns was also a U.S. Army veteran and represented Edwardsville as an Honorary Commander of Scott Air Force Base. More information can be found in his obituary on weberfuneralhome.com or in the official statement from the City of Edwardsville.

More like this: