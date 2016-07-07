EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Public Works Department today announced a night and early morning road closure expected to be completed on July 22.

University Drive, between Esic Drive and Devon Court, will be closed to all traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2016. The road will be closed daily, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The daily closure is expected to continue through July 22, 2016.

David Sirko, assistant Edwardsville city engineer, said the goal is to make things as easy on those driving through those areas as possible, opening the road after 5:30 p.m. and keeping it open until 7 the next morning.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are asking people to use some alternate routes during the day over this time period and the road will be open after 7 at night,” he said.

This section of University Drive will be closed to all traffic for the removal and replacement of storm sewer. Advanced warning signs will be posted and motorists should use alternate routes.

Sirko said the City of Edwardsville appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this closure.

Please contact the Public Works Department at 618-692-7535 with any questions.

More like this: