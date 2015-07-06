The Edwardsville American Legion Post 199 Fourth of July festival and fireworks turned out to be a big success with community members, Sandy Huber, the Legion’s treasurer, said.

“People were very happy with the fireworks and we had a fantastic crowd,” she said. “The fireworks were shot from hole No. 9 on our golf course. It was a beautiful show.”

The Veterans March was again a success, led by Mayor Hal Patton, Huber said. The Mission for Moms once again collected an abundance of items for care packages to send to our troops.

“The patriotism was evident all day and in the walk,” she said. “It was a great event our veterans and active duty military.”

The bounce houses and carnival games also were popular through the day, the Legion treasurer said, along with some outstanding bands.

“This takes a big group of volunteers to put it together and we were very happy with this year’s turnout,” she said.

Huber said when the traditional ceremonies are combined with the Mayor’s Veterans Walk, it is just a good way to celebrate Independence Day.

“It is good for us all to come together to appreciate our veterans, show we all care about each other and celebrate the good old USA,” she said of Legion Post 199’s Fourth of July festivities."

