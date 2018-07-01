Edwardsville American Legion holds annual Independence Day Celebration
July 1, 2018 10:15 AM July 1, 2018 10:22 AM
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville American Legion celebrated Independence Day with fireworks, food and live music Saturday.
Families and friends were able to celebrate while enjoying live music from Dan Sprout, Greg Selsby and the Edwardsville Municipal Band before the fireworks display at dusk.
