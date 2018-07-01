Edwardsville American Legion holds annual Independence Day Celebration Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Article continues after sponsor message EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville American Legion celebrated Independence Day with fireworks, food and live music Saturday. Families and friends were able to celebrate while enjoying live music from Dan Sprout, Greg Selsby and the Edwardsville Municipal Band before the fireworks display at dusk. Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft: Representative Elik, and More!