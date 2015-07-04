The Edwardsville American Legion will host a day filled with patriotism starting at 2 p.m. today at Post 199, starting with a flag raising and a Boy Scout flag retirement ceremony.

The Boy Scouts will demonstrate how to properly retire a flag in the program.

At 5 p.m., the will be a Veterans Walk from City Park.

The Mission of Moms program is also collecting items for troops overseas and is looking for wet wipes, beef jerky, cotton socks (white or black), batteries (double and triple A) and other assorted items.

The veterans will assemble starting at 4:30 p.m. for the walk, which is quite moving.

The Edwardsville Legion also has a wide range of children’s activities from food, drinks and carnival games to make it a family day. There is a charge for the food, drinks and games.

The Edwardsville fireworks display will begin about 9:15 p.m. and is coordinated by the city.

An Edwardsville Legion spokesperson said it is a “beautiful event for veterans” and she encourages everyone to turn out for the children’s activities, the walk and the fireworks display later in the evening.

