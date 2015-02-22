Edwardsville and Alton qualified individuals to the IHSA state swim meet set Friday and Saturday at New Trier High School in Winnetka.

Edwardsville’s Jake Gremaud qualified taking first in the 100 freestyle at the Springfield Sectional; The Tigers’ Pete Byers won the 200 IM. Alton’s Addison Kaufmann won the 100 breastroke to qualify and freshman Matthew Daniels notched a state time in the 500 free to qualify.

Kaufmann posted a time of 1:00.01 in the 100 breaststroke. Gremaud won the 100 freestyle in 47.70. Byers captured the 200 IM (1:56.71); Sean Workman of O’Fallon and a member of the Edwardsville Breakers, won the race in 1:48.97, a pool record. Daniels qualified in the 500 free with a time of 4:43.52. Gremaud was second in the 200 free.

Edwardsville coach Christian Rhotten said it was a great meet.

“We ended up second place to Springfield and they are a fantastic team all around,” he said. “They came through with the win. We had two simmers qualify – Jake Gremaud and Pete Byers – and we had some good relay swims and good swims overall.”

Springfield won the sectional with 264 points, Edwardsville was second with 198. Sacred Heart-Griffin followed with 174, O’Fallon 142, Chatham Glenwood 129, Springfield Southeast 28, Jacksonville 27 and Jacksonville Routt 12.

Alton diver Matt Quigley also placed, finishing fourth. Alton’s 200 freestyle relay team of Daniels, Bryan Tice, Cole Akal and Kaufmann placed second in the 200 with a time of 1:28.68.

Edwardsville’s 400 relay of Tyler Morris, Brian Baggette, Byers and Gremaud was second (3:17.52).

Edwardsville’s 200 medley relay consisting of Matthew Grove, Spencer Sholl, Michael Johnson and Graham Peterson placed fourth.

Edwardsville’s Morris was third in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle; Alton’s Cole

Akal was fourth in the 50 free.

Edwardsville’s Brian Baggette was sixth in 100 fly.

Rhotten said his swimmers posted 10 lifetime best times and he thought that was excellent.

“The Illinois state cuts are very fast,” Rhotten said. “You have to either make a state cut or win the race.”

