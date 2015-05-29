Edwardsville's track team sent all 10 qualifiers from the Normal West Sectional last week to the finals of the IHSA Class 3A Boys Track and Field Championship at O'Brien Field on the Eastern Illinois University campus Friday.

A battle appears set for the state championship between Edwardsville and Naperville Neuqua Valley. Naperville Neuqua Valley qualified in six events and should post a considerable amount of points.

Article continues after sponsor message

Those qualifying for the finals included A.J. Epenesa in the shot put (53-9.25) and discus throw (180-10); Fontez Davis in the long jump (a school-record leap of 23-6); Justin White in the high jump (6-4); the 4x100 relay team of Devonte Tincher, Davis, Travis Anderson and Rene Perry (41.95 seconds); Anderson in the 110 hurdles (14.19 seconds); Wes Schoenthal in the 800 (1:54.13); the 4x200 relay team of Davis, Tincher, Anderson and Perry (1:27.42); the 4x400 relay team of Davis, Darryl Harlan, Jack Lever and Suleman Bazari (3:19.30); Isaiah Michl in the 300 hurdles (38.86 seconds). Brydon Groves-Scott and Zain Pyarelli will also be in the finals of the 3,200 on Saturday.

Epenesa and Davis have the top performances so far in both the discus and long jump in the entire state.

The Tigers will be aiming for their first state track title after second-place finishes in 2012 and 2014. Finals in all events will take place Saturday.

More like this:

Related Video: