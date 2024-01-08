KAUKAUNA, Wisc. - Edwardsville High's boys wrestling team enjoyed success, as many of the wrestlers placed close to the top ten at the Cheesehead Invitational, one of the nation's most prestigious tournaments of its kind. over the weekend in Kaukauna, Wisc., about 100 miles north of Milwaukee.

The Tigers finished tied for 22nd as a team with Arrowhead Union High of Merton Town, Wisc. with 175.5 points, as Southeast Polk of Pleasant Hill, Ia. won the team championship with 591.5 points. Joliet Catholic Academy was second with 504 points, St. Charles East came in third with 485.5 points, Simley High of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., was fourth at 459.5 points and Kasson-Mantonville High of Kasson, Minn. rounded out the top five with 349.5 points. The host Galloping Ghosts finished eighth with 290.5 points.

The Cheesehead Invitational is one of the best tournaments of its kind in the United States, attracting the best wrestling schools and talent throughout the Midwest. The Tigers have competed in the tournament for many years and have used it as a way to judge their progress at the halfway mark of the season.

Bryson Nuttall was the best finisher for the Tigers, coming in eighth at 106 pounds, going 3-4 on the weekend and scoring 35.5 points for Edwardsville, losing in the seventh place match by fall to Wyatt Koenen of Wayzata, from Plymouth, Minn. at 3:35. At 113 pounds, Tyler Perry finished 21st, going 4-2 and scoring two points, winning his final bout over Brandon Staver of Evansville, Wisc. 2-1. Ryan Richie went 1-1 at 120, scoring 10 points and finishing 16th, but was injured in his second match and unable to continue in the tournament, with Eduardo Castro of DeKalb winning the final match by medical forfeit.

Levi Wilkinson went 4-4 at 126 pounds, scoring 24 points in placing 12th, losing his final match to Issac Zimmerman of Lockport Township by fall at 2:17. Cameron Moerlein was 1-3 at 132 pounds, failing to place or score. losing his last bout to Conor Flanigan of St. Thomas Catholic Academy of Mendota Heights, Minn. 2-0. Logan Hiller went 3-5 at 138 pounds, finishing in 12 and scoring 20 points, losing his final bout to Owen Friedrich of Kasson-Mantonville 11-2.

Aiden Stamp was 1-6 at 157 pounds, scoring 16 points and finished in 14th place, losing his final bout to Judah Heeg of Simley 9-1. Brendan Landau also finished 12th in the 165-pound division, going 3-5 and scoring 24 points, losing his final match to Connor Munn of Mt. Prospect 11-2. Max Miller finished 13th at 175 pounds, going 3-5 on the weekend and scoring 20 points, winning his final bout over Wyatt Gibson of Southeast Polk 3-1.

At 215 pounds, Roman Janek went 3-5 in the tournament, finishing 12th and scoring 22 points, falling in his final match to Greysen Reimer of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisc., 3-1. Finally, at 285 pounds, Dominic Dykstra was 0-3, failing to place or score, losing his final bout to Matt Medina of St. Charles East by fall at 4:18.

