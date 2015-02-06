Zach Edwards, a top Redbirds’ offensive lineman, is on his way to Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.

Edwards made the announcement on Wednesday with teammates Larry Calvin and Josh Lovings at Alton High School.

Academics are important to Edwards and that was another reason for his selection. He said he fell in love with SIU-C’s campus and program. He will be a preferred walk on, so he will not have to go through any tryout process this fall. Edwards is interested in agriculture, business and economics from a sales and management perspective.

“The coaching staff at SIU-C made me feel at home,” he said.

Edwards, a massive 6-foot-2, 310 pounds, was an All-Conference offensive lineman and should have an impact at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale as a preferred walk on.

“He has a good work ethic and size,” Alton coach Jeff Alderman said. “I think he will be used more as a guard or center at SIU-C. He will do well.”

