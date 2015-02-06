Edwards takes line skills to SIU-C
Zach Edwards, a top Redbirds’ offensive lineman, is on his way to Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.
Edwards made the announcement on Wednesday with teammates Larry Calvin and Josh Lovings at Alton High School.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Academics are important to Edwards and that was another reason for his selection. He said he fell in love with SIU-C’s campus and program. He will be a preferred walk on, so he will not have to go through any tryout process this fall. Edwards is interested in agriculture, business and economics from a sales and management perspective.
“The coaching staff at SIU-C made me feel at home,” he said.
Edwards, a massive 6-foot-2, 310 pounds, was an All-Conference offensive lineman and should have an impact at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale as a preferred walk on.
“He has a good work ethic and size,” Alton coach Jeff Alderman said. “I think he will be used more as a guard or center at SIU-C. He will do well.”
More like this: