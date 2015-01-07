Richard W. Edwards, 45, a white male, remains on the loose and is being sought by Edwardsville Police Department in relation to two recent armed robberies.

One of the robberies was this past Sunday at Ron’s Shell in Edwardsville and the other at Fist Cloverleaf Bank last Friday.

Lt. Charles Kohlberg of the Edwardsville Police Department on Wednesday morning said he joins Edwards’ mother in encouraging him to turn himself in to police.

“We consider him a threat to the public based on the recent history,” he said. “He recently displayed a weapon at the Ron’s Shell robbery and inferred a weapon at First Cloverleaf Bank. We tend to think he is still in the area but we couldn’t say for sure.”

Anyone with any information on Edwards’ whereabouts should contact Edwardsville Police Department’s Mike Lybarger at 618-656-2131.

“Obviously if anyone in the public spots Mr. Edwards they should not approach him, but immediately contact local police,” Lt. Kohlburg said.

