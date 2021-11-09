Edward K. Rice
Name: Edward K. Rice
Hometown: Godfrey, IL
Years of Service: 1955 - 1975
Date of Death: 2020-10-16
Killed in Action?: no
Military Branch: Navy
Rank: SMC
War(s) During Service: Vietnam
Medals of Honors Earned: Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Cuba), National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal & many Good Conduct Medals
Message: May he have fair winds and following seas in heaven.
Submitted by: Rena Twichell
