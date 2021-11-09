Name: Edward K. Rice

Hometown: Godfrey, IL

Years of Service: 1955 - 1975

Date of Death: 2020-10-16

Killed in Action?: no

Military Branch: Navy

Rank: SMC

War(s) During Service: Vietnam

Medals of Honors Earned: Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Cuba), National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal & many Good Conduct Medals

Message: May he have fair winds and following seas in heaven.

Submitted by: Rena Twichell

