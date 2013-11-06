Rick Ward-Bellew of the financial services firm Edward Jones recently won the firm's coveted Ted Jones Prospecting Award, which recognizes financial advisors who achieve high levels of success early in their careers. Rick was one of only 476 of the firm's more than 12,000 financial advisors to receive

the award.

Edward Jones provides financial services for individual investors in the United States and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the types of investment options offered to the location of branch offices, is designed to cater to individual investors in the communities in which they live and work. The firm's 12,000-plus financial advisors work directly with nearly 7 million clients to understand their personal goals -- from college savings to retirement -- and create long-term investment solutions that emphasize a well-balanced portfolio and a buy-and-hold strategy. Edward Jones embraces the importance of building long-term, face-to-face relationships with clients, helping them to understand and make sense of the investment options available today.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Edward Jones ranked No. 8 overall in FORTUNE magazine's 2013 100 Best Companies to Work For ranking. Visit our website at www.edwardjones.com and our recruiting website at

www.careers.edwardjones.com. Follow us on Twitter @EdwardJones. Member SIPC. FORTUNE and Time Inc. are not affiliated with and do not endorse Edward Jones products or services.

Rick Ward-Bellew

3505 College Ave Suite D Alton IL 62002

618-465-3627



