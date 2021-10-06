ALTON - EDUrain CEO pitched at the idea bounce that was hosted at the Jacoby Arts Center Thursday, September 30. EDUrain placed fifth but won the crowd favorite award.

EDUrain is a social impact software-based organization that focuses on student financial services by means of guiding students through the FAFSA process; finding scholarships and grants through an extensive database; funding off-campus living for students; has a Zillow like web app that helps students find housing and our interest-free loan program.

In the past year, EDUrain has raised over $88,000 for college students towards making financially smart decisions for funding their goals. Since November of 2020 over 300 students, parents and teachers have made accounts on the EDUrain.org platform.

"This year, our goal is to increase our fundraising efforts in order to reach more students and provide better services," Bryon Dawayne Pierson Jr., CEO of EDUrain, said. "EDUrain is college funding and housing made easy."

