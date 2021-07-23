GLEN CARBON – Edley’s Bar-B-Que announced today that it will open the doors of its newest location in Glen Carbon, IL on Monday, July 26, 2021. This new joint marks the first Illinois location for the famed Nashville BBQ restaurant, which currently operates three locations in Nashville and one in Chattanooga, and also marks the first franchise location for the brand. Edley’s Bar-B-Que Glen Carbon will open along Route 157, across from Edison’s Entertainment Complex at 2392 S. State Rt. 157.

"When selecting an Edley's franchise location, the most important part isn't necessarily the physical address, but more importantly the people who will be in it,” said Will Newman, Founder and CEO of Edley’s Bar-B-Que. “Stacey Tyrrell is a great, experienced restaurant owner who understands what it means to better her community. We have been thrilled to partner with her to bring Edley's to the Glen Carbon area and can't wait to see the location thrive when we open the doors."

Edley’s Glen Carbon will feature Nashville-style BBQ – a spicy pork dish inspired by Nashville’s famous hot chicken – along with ribs, nachos, scratch-made sides and popular signature cocktails like Bushwhackers and Bourbon Tea. The 3,800 square-foot space has 125 indoor seats, 100 patio seats and a garage door bar that serves both the inside and outside patio area.

For more information, visit www.edleysbbq.com or follow along on Instagram @EdleysBBQ to keep up to date on everything Edley’s.

More About Edley’s:

First opened in Nashville in 2011, Edley’s Bar-B-Que, named after founder & CEO Will Newman’s grandfather Edley Newman, planted its roots deep in Music City to become one of the most highly regarded bar-b-que spots in town today. Edley Newman grew up in a farming community in Viola, Tennessee in the early 1900s where he left a legacy of hard work, southern hospitality, and generosity. Edley’s Bar-B-Que is the embodiment of his ethics and a tribute to all things southern through its soulful atmosphere, low and slow smoked-daily meats and made-in-house sides that are all anchored by one very important thing: community. Today, with three locations in Nashville, one in Chattanooga and one soon to open in Glen Carbon, Illinois, Edley’s is paving the way for an entirely new type of ‘que cuisine: Nashville-style BBQ. Edley’s is defined by its soulful atmosphere, southern hospitality, and delicious food, making it a leader in Nashville and a soon-to-be BBQ leader in cities across the country.

