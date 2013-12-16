Winter bowling leagues are now forming at Edison’s Entertainment Complex in Edwardsville! Adults 18 and over will have a variety of choices designed to accommodate a range of budgets, skill levels, and schedules. League play kicks off January 9, and other leagues will start the following weeks.

Edison’s adult bowling leagues are nothing like you’ve experienced before. Friends and co-workers relax on the comfortable couches and enjoy delicious eats and drinks and friendly competition. These leagues are designed to be fun and casual, so don’t worry if you are “not a good bowler.” Edison’s not only welcomes all skill levels, but also single bowlers and partial teams too. League organizers will work to connect these interested parties to form complete teams.

Leagues will be available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, and prices will range from $12-16 per bowler per week. Some leagues will play every week for 10-12 weeks, and others will meet every other week for 8 weeks. Each team will consist of 4 or 5 players, and both men’s and mixed teams will be available. All league practice will start at 6:30pm, and league play will begin at 6:45pm.

In addition to receiving discounts on bowling equipment, all league bowlers will also receive “open play” free practice and free shoe rental on their league day.

Voted “North America’s Best New Entertainment Center of 2013” by Tourist Attractions and Parks Magazine, Edison’s is the St. Louis area’s newest home of Genius Level Fun for Everyone! To learn more about Edison’s bowling leagues, visit www.edisonsfun.com/leagues, e-mail leagues@edisonsfun.com or call (618) 307-9020.



