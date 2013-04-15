Edwardsville, Ill. – In a recent award ceremony held at the Amusement Expo in Las Vegas, NV, Edison’s Entertainment Complex was recognized by Tourist Attractions & Parks Magazine and Foundations Entertainment University as the “Best New Family Entertainment Facility (FEC) in North American for 2013”. Edison’s triumphed over four other finalists located in Canada, New Jersey, and Florida. The award is intended to recognize excellence in service, the variety of attractions offered, and the overall presentation of the facility with consideration for design and layout.

Submissions for the award were received from dozens of facilities that opened in 2012 in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Nominees were judged based on photos of their facility, an essay, and promotional materials, such as social media links, TV commercials, and brochures. Industry experts chose the top 5 finalists, and the winners were ultimately determined by online votes cast by customers, staff, vendors, and other FEC owners/operators.

Matt McSparin, President and CEO of Edison’s, who accepted the award on behalf of the company stated, “Winning this award is a huge honor, not only for Edison’s, but also for the entire St. Louis region. The Metro East has needed another entertainment outlet like this for years, and we are proud to have created something so unique and so accessible for both locals and tourists alike. We feel blessed by our success thus far, and extend an invitation to the residents of St. Louis and the Metro East to experience what we call ‘Genius Level Fun for Everyone.’”

Frank Seninsky, industry consultant and CEO of Amusement Entertainment Management (AEM) and Partner in Foundations University offered his congratulations by saying, “Congratulations to Edison’s for exemplifying overall excellence in entertainment and being recognized by the industry and their guests.”

Featuring boutique bowling, laser tag, a state-of- the-art arcade, and a full-scale restaurant and lounge, Edison’s provides a unique atmosphere that appeals to families, youth, and adults alike. A fact sheet about Edison’s is attached for further details.

To schedule a news appearance or learn more about Edison’s and the award, please contact Tom Rezabeck by e-mail (tomr@edisonsfun.com) or phone (618.307.9020).

