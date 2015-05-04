Kids and adult prices are available for this unique dining experience

EDWARDSVILLE – On Sunday, May 10, Edison’s Entertainment Complex will offer a Mother’s Day Brunch from 10:30am – 3:00pm.

The brunch will include an omelet station, a waffle station, and a carving station as well as lunch entrees, eggs benedict, potato pancakes, French toast, truffle mac & cheese, breakfast meats, soups, salads, fruit, and desserts.

Prices are $21.95 for adults and $9.95 for kids 12 and under, and both prices include a soft drink. Reservations are recommended, and walk-in guests will be accommodated in a first-come-first-served basis.

Edison’s Entertainment Complex is located at 2477 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville. To learn more about Edison’s, visit www.edisonsfun.com, e-mail party@edisonsfun.com, or call (618) 307-9020.

