Edwardsville, Ill. - Edison's Entertainment Complex will host an Indoor Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 19. This free event starts at 10am and is open to the all children ages 12 and under.

Presented by Edison's Lil' Inventors Club sponsored by TheBANK of Edwardsville, the event will allow all "egg hunters" to explore the entire first floor of Edison's, including the laser tag arena, the bowling lanes, the arcade, and the restaurant. In the eggs, children will find all kinds of toys and candy, and six lucky winners will receive Edison's signature super-prizes, like a birthday party for 8 guests!

Edison's encourages families to bring their cameras for a special appearance by the Easter Bunny, and all members of Edison's Lil' Inventors Club will be eligible to purchase discounted entertainment.

Edison's is located at 2477 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville.

Voted "North America's Best New Entertainment Center of 2013" by Tourist Attractions and Parks Magazine, Edison's is the St. Louis area's newest home of Genius Level Fun for Everyone! To learn more about Edison's youth bowling leagues, visit www.edisonsfun.com, e-mail info@edisonsfun.com or call (618) 307-9020.

Edison's...what a bright idea!

