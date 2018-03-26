EDWARDSVILLE – On Sunday, April 1, Edison’s Entertainment Complex will host an Easter Brunch from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. All brunch purchases include unlimited soft drinks, and the price for adults is $21.95, kids age 4-12 are $9.95, and kids 3 and under are free.

The brunch buffet will feature carving, waffle, and omelette stations, 8 types of salad, eggs Benedict, scrambled eggs, French toast bake, bacon, sausage, smoked trout crepes, roasted chicken with mushroom risotto, black and blue beef wellington, orecchiette pasta with Sicilian lentil sauce, roasted vegetable medley, shaved Brussels sprouts with prosciutto and cranberry, Duchess potatoes, white truffle mac-n-cheese, seafood gumbo, chicken & wild rice soup, breakfast pastries, and assorted desserts.

If you family is looking for entertainment deals, All-Access Passes to bowling, laser tag, and arcade will also be available. Guests may enjoy all three attractions all day for $24 or get a 3-hour pass for $20. Early birds can even get the same deal from 10am-1pm for just $16.

Reservations for Edison’s Easter Brunch are recommended and can be made by calling (618) 307-9020 or emailing party@edisonsfun.com. Walk-in guests are welcomed and will be seated on a first-come-first-served basis.

Edison’s Entertainment Complex is located at 2477 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville. To learn more about Edison’s, visit www.edisonsfun.com.

