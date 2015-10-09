Child Safety And Self-Defense Tips Presented By Grogan Martial Arts

Edwardsville, Ill. – Edison’s Entertainment Complex will host a “Buddies Not Bullies” night on Sunday, October 25th. Rich Grogan of Grogan Martial Arts in Edwardsville will present his “Be A Buddy, Not A Bully” demonstration and share tips on child safety and self-defense.

From 5-9pm, each participant may enjoy unlimited bowling and laser tag for just $10 plus tax. Those who purchase this special will be able to purchase arcade credits for half-price.

Article continues after sponsor message

Grogan’s presentation is open to the public, and no purchase is required for parents only interested in the presentation.

Guests are encouraged to RSVP for free at www.edisonsfun.com. RSVPs are encouraged but not required.

Edison’s Entertainment Complex is located at 2477 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville.

To learn more about Edison’s, visit www.edisonsfun.com, e-mail info@edisonsfun.com, or call (618) 307-9020.

More like this: